Dallas Getting Single Frequency Network for ATSC 3.0 Deployment

BOSTON & BALTIMORE—The Dallas Designated Market Area is taking its first step toward Next Gen TV with the construction of single frequency network sites to broadcast ATSC 3.0 signals via a partnership between Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group, Univision Local Media and American Tower Corporation.

The agreement between the broadcasters and American Tower will create a SFN for the testing, validation and deployment of ATSC 3.0. The goal is to develop a roadmap for broadcasters and increase the speed in which Next Gen TV services can be provided to consumers. Some of the services that ATSC 3.0 is expected to bring to consumers includes improved over-the-air reception, immersive audio, deep-indoor reception, mobile reception, zoned programming/advertising, automotive services and advanced emergency alerting.

The FCC gave its approval for broadcasters to voluntarily start rolling out ATSC 3.0 in November 2017 and other cities have begun to plan deployments to test the standard, most notably Phoenix.

“With the FCC’s approval of the ATSC 3.0 standard, broadcasters are eager and ready to demonstrate its many capabilities, business opportunities and consumer benefits,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair.

Speaking on the Dallas partnership, American Tower’s Steven Marshall said: “The combination of our broadcast and wireless assets, industry expertise, coupled with these three television broadcaster leaders will help to make ATSC 3.0 a reality for broadcasters.”

No timetable for the construction of these single frequency networks was given.

