Dalet to acquire Gruppo TNT

Dalet Digital Media Systems announced July 12 it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gruppo TNT, a privately held Italian company specializing in advanced broadcast solutions.

The acquisition expands the Dalet product offerings and provides additional functionality that can be incorporated into its flagship Dalet Enterprise Edition. Gruppo TNT's revenues in 2009 were $6.15 million.

Dalet expects to implement some elements of Gruppo TNT technology into Dalet Enterprise Edition for demonstrations at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.