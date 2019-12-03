Dalet Galaxy Five to Support Newsroom for North American Broadcaster

NEW YORK—Dalet has struck a deal with what it says is a prominent North American broadcaster to use its Dalet Galaxy five system to build a next-generation, borderless multiplatform newsroom serving the broadcasters 24-hour news service.

Using advanced cloud and AI technologies, all of the broadcaster’s production and distribution operations will be moved to the Dalet Galaxy five platform, a unified Media Asset Management, workflow orchestration and editorial environment.

The Dalet Galaxy five is based on a video over IP infrastructure that uses the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and that uses the cloud to help news networks scale remote bureaus, field resources and workflows. It has integrated cognitive services that can accelerate the metadata enrichment of content archives. There is also a hybrid architecture with AWS that provides native disaster recovery capability b offloading on-premise capacity to the cloud when needed.

Specifically for the partnership with this broadcaster, the Dalet Galaxy five will underpin the multiplatform production and delivery workflow, integrating broadcast system and supporting field and bureau workflows with an updated remote editing user experience, per Dalet. The platform will also facilitate metadata-driven operations that automate complex media processes, distribute tasks and streamline workflows.

“Dalet Galaxy five is able to facilitate standard news, long-form programming and digital workflows simultaneously,” said Frederic Roux, vice president of sales, Americas, Dalet. “The transition to the platform brings immense efficiency to the operation with limitless options to implement future workflows and iterate quickly with new, digital-first initiatives.”

