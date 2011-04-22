Dalet adds Softel captioning to Media Life platform

Dalet, a provider of enterprise media asset management (MAM) solutions, has joined with captioning experts Softel to resell the Softel Swift vTX closed-caption and subtitle processing engine with the new Dalet Media Life solution.

Dalet Media Life manages the complex requirements of high-volume, multiplatform program producers, such as broadcast networks. It combines enterprise MAM software with specialized tools that address the entire program production chain — from ingest, QC, compliance, and content enrichment to playout, distribution, and archiving.

Integrating Softel’s closed-captioning and subtitling technology into the Media Life back office allows users to leverage ancillary data for automated titling applications, according to Raoul Cospen, director of marketing at Dalet.

The integrated Softel engine automates back office processing of closed captions and subtitles in a variety of formats. It also enables caption and subtitle preview from any Dalet workstation; providing contributions to different platforms and outlets such as broadcast servers, Web distribution and VOD in a broad range of formats.

Softel’s ability to read and write the widest array of legacy closed-caption and subtitle file formats offers significant advantages for Dalet Media Life users. Softel technology can embed multivendor subtitle file formats and subtitle metadata into MXF and standard video wrappers. Dalet Media Life users will also benefit from a transparent handling of subtitles to streamline what can otherwise be a very complex and time-consuming workflow.