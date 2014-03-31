Custom Media Solutions Relies on FOR-A for Live Events

CYPRESS, CALIF. —Custom Media Solutions has been depending on FOR-A video switchers to meet its production needs in recent years.



The Georgia-based firm first purchased a FOR-A HVS-300HS switcher in 2011, bought an HVS-350HS switcher when they transitioned to full HD, and later became a user of FOR-A’s HVS-XT110 portable switcher. The company recently selected a FOR-A HVS-390HS switcher for use with its wide-ranging video production applications, including live entertainment, conferences and corporate events.



“Some features of the HVS-300HS switcher that I really appreciate include the ability to scale on every input, a frame sync option on every input, and the DVE capabilities in every keyer,” said Marc Shroyer, owner and founder of Custom Media Solutions.



Custom Media Solutions began using FOR-A’s HVS-390HS switcher at the end of 2013, and has been extremely pleased with their new unit’s flexibility and new features.



“What has been a big hit for us so far is the Web interface, larger control panel, additional half M/E when we use it with the HVS-300HS control panel, and the use of macros,” said Shroyer.



One of the more challenging events produced by Custom Media Solutions with FOR-A’s HVS-350HS switcher was for Hillsong UNITED, an Australian worship music group. Conferences highlighting their U.S. tour stops were held in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles last fall.



“The FOR-A switcher performed beautifully,” said Shroyer. “The client needed five different outputs with five different keys, all with the ability to transition, and they also needed to have all five screens change sources simultaneously by pushing one key. They wanted to turn multiple outputs with different sources to black and white with the push of a button. We could do this thanks to the mono color option built into the switcher’s keyers. The event was a complete success, and we saved our clients a lot of money by not having to use five different switchers to perform the tasks at hand.”