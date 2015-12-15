CueScript Part of Lyndon State College HD Digital Upgrade

FAIRFIELD, CONN.—Lyndon State College recently upgraded its Vermont Center for Community Journalism broadcast facility to digital HD production. As part of the upgrade, Lyndon brought in CueScript’s EMC17 17-inch teleprompter monitors and CSTM19 19-inch prompter talent monitors.

The VCCJ is a student-operated production facility, where students can learn and train in different aspects of news production. The EMC17 and CSTM are designed for educational and corporate purposes.

In addition to the CueScript products, Lyndon also equipped the VCCJ with two new Ikegami HC-HD300 cameras, which the EMC and CSTM monitors are attached to.