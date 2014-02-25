CTV to Unlock Live Stream of Oscar Telecast

TORONTO—Canadian broadcaster CTV said it will unlock its free live streaming app for the Oscars this Sunday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. EST. While an account with a participating TV service provider is typically required, CTV is suspending that requirement during this broadcast as a special showcase of the app and its content.



Following the live broadcast, the entire awards show will be available on-demand for encore or catch-up viewing for a full week, beginning Monday, March 3, or for two weeks for subscribers of participating service providers.



CTV will have its first digital correspondent in the bleachers for the red carpet walk, live tweeting and posting photos on social media platforms including Twitter, at @etalkCTV and Instagram @etalkCTV.



Ellen DeGeneres will host the telecast for the second time from the Dolby Theatre™ at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Los Angeles. Confirmed presenters include Oscar-winners Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Daniel Day-Lewis. ABC will carry U.S. coverage.