CTV simplifies networkwide news operations

CTV, a division of Bell Media in Canada, is simplifying its networkwide news operations, including how stations share content, with the addition of digital news sytems from Harris at two stations and upgrading others.

The move establishes a common news production platform across most of its television properties.

Bell Media also has upgraded its media storage capabilities at English-language sports network TSN with Harris systems to accommodate increasing content volumes.

CTV's Victoria and Ottawa stations will install Harris NewsForce systems for the first time. The broadcaster also will upgrade existing NewsForce systems at its Montreal and Halifax locations, giving all four sites the latest-generation of integrated Harris NEXIO AMP server and Velocity editing systems for live, digital news production.

The on-going installations of NewsForce offer common integration across the broadcaster's TV stations to streamline operations and support, said Jim Morrison, senior director of engineering projects for CTV and TSN.

The openness of Harris NewsForce systems has simplified the integration of news production operations with CTV's networkwide asset management system, he added.

TSN added Harris NEXIO Farad online storage systems to introduce more stability to an active sports operation, and accommodate ongoing expansion. NEXIO Farad interoperates with Velocity editing systems for live sports production, enabling quick file transfers in fast-paced environments.