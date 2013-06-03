CTN Installs Playbox Technology

LONDON—Three Christian Television Network stations in the United States have added new playout systems, installed and supplied by PlayBox Technology.



Two of the channels are running at CTN’s stations WRXY in Fort Myers, Fla., and WHTN in Nashville. The other is located at CTN’s corporate headquarters in Clearwater, Fla. Installed in the new HD master control room, the equipment replaces the standard definition system, running two television channels, in addition to controlling a Utah 64x64 routing system.



The PlayBox Technology systems include AirBox playout and automation channels, TitleBox on-air graphics and TitleBox Prep, NAS storage, SafeBox content management, CaptureBox ingest, QCBox quality control, ListBox off-line offline scheduler and list editor.



“We have been very impressed with the quality of service after the sale, as well as the training that we have received,” said Paul Garber, assistant to the president of CTN. “PlayBox Technology has gone over and above our expectations to assure our satisfaction. The hardware is technically sound and the software is well thought out and user friendly.”



