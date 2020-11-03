CTA Announces NextGen TV Test Suite Specs for 2021 Models

WASHINGTON—The Consumer Technology Association has announced the 2021 model year test suite specifications for NextGen TV, a comprehensive collection of tests that manufacturers are required to use in order to use the NEXTGEN TV logo.

More than 135 tests covering 150 unique requirements for audio, video, captions, interactivity, service changes and other attributes of ATSC 3.0 make up the suite, CTA said. The logo may only be used with products and services that meet the 3.0 standard.

“The new test suite is the force behind the NEXTGEN TV logo and is an important step for manufacturers to ensure that consumers can easily tell which devices offer the upgrades and interactivity of NextGen TV,” said Brian Markwalter, senior vice president of research and standards.

CTA also announced the name Voice + (pronounced “voice plus”) has been selected for enhanced dialog licensed NextGen TV products. Manufacturers may begin using the name with their 2021 models, the association said.

Manufacturers wishing to participate in the logo licensing program and certification testing are asked to direct inquiries to Catrina Akers .