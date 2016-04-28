CTA Announces CT Hall of Fame Inductees
ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Technology Association has unveiled the 2016 class for the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame. Among the inductees is Steve Smith, the former editor-in-chief of TV Technology’s sister publication Twice. All inductees will be honored during an awards dinner on Nov. 9 in New York.
To see the complete list of inductees, read the full story on Twice.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox