CTA Announces 2017 Board Members
SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The 2017 Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders has been announced by the Consumer Technology Association. The full boards, which include 24 new members, were announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, during “Innovate! and Celebrate,” an event in San Jose co-hosted by CTA and Tech.Co.
David Hagan, chairman and CEO of Boingo Wireless, has succeeded Starpower Chairman Daniel Pidgeon as chairman of the Board; Pidgeon will remain on CTA’s Executive Board. Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, and Randy Fry, president of Fry’s Electronics, are the new vice chairs.
New Executive Board members include Dr. Jim Mault, vice president and chief medical officer for Qualcomm Life; Mike Dunn, president of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Worldwide; Bridget Karling, managing director for Intel; Laura Orvidas, vice president of consumer electronics for Amazon; Steve Tiffen, president and CEO of The Tiffen Company; and Fred Towns, president of New Age Electronics.
Those re-elected to the Executive Board include David Inns, CEO of Great Call; Elliot Peck from Canon; John Penney, chief strategy officer at Starz; Pat Lavelle, president and CEO of Voxx International; as well as CTA officials Gary Shapiro, Glenda MacMullin, and Jacqueline Black, who will serve as the new treasurer.
Newly elected members of CTA’s Board of Industry Leaders includes:
Terms through December 31, 2017
- Ron Freeman, Chairman, AAMP Global
- Sean Stapleton, President and CEO, Warrantech
Terms through December 31, 2018
- Henry Chiarelli, Executive VP, Industry Relations, Gibson Brands
- Dave Keller, VP Sales - North America, Vantage Controls (Legrand)
Terms through December 31, 2019
- Ty Ahmad-Taylor, CEO, THX
- Jim Braun, President and CEO, Dual Electronics Corporation
- Deena Ghazarian, Senior Partner, TargetPath
- John Ivey, President and CEO, MiTek Corp. and AtlasIED
- Henry Juszkiewicz, CEO, Gibson Brands
- Omar Khan, President, The Cellular Connection
- Noel Lee, Head Monster, Monster Inc.
- Sally Lange, Vice President - National Retail, Sprint
- Mike Mansuetti, President, Robert Bosch LLC
- Steve McIrvin, CEO, Autel Robotics USA, LLC
- Jay McLellan, Vice President, Energy Management, Controls and Automation, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Sally Washlow, President, Cedar Electronics
- Doug Webster, Vice President, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, Cisco Systems
- Tim Yerdon, Director of Innovation, Visteon Corporation
CTA members who are continuing their service on the BIL in 2017 are as follows:
- Itai Ben-gal, CEO, iRule
- Craig Birmingham, VP & GM CE, Retail, & eCommerce Reseller Channels, Ingram Micro Consumer Electronics
- John Bosch, President and CEO, Grand Destiny
- Jeff Bradley, SVP, Devices, AT&T
- Scott Burnett, Managing Director, Global Consumer Electronics Industry, IBM
- Jim Buzckowski, Henry Ford Technical Fellow & Director, EE Systems, Ford
- Dr. Matthew Diamond, Medical Director, Misfit
- Andy Fathollahi, Founder and CEO, Incipio
- Bob Fields, President, Beacon Technology Group
- Denise Gibson, Co- Founder and Chairman, Ice Mobility
- Joellyn Gray, Director, New Business Development, Fujifilm North America
- Ximena Hartsock, Co-Founder, Phone2Action
- Eric Hsia, Venture Partner/ Senior Adviser, TransLink Capital
- Russ Johnston, EVP, Marketing, Product Planning & Corporate Communications, Pioneer Americas, Pioneer Electronics (USA)
- Mara Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder, Roar
- Michael Moskowitz, President, Panasonic Canada Inc. & Panasonic Consumer Electronic Company (Americas)
- Henry Muyshondt, Executive Director, MOST Cooperation and Senior Manager, Microchip Technology
- Derek Pace, Owner, Certified Sounds
- Carmichael Roberts, Chairman and Co-Founder, MC10
- Paul Sabbah, President, Stamford International
- Jake Sigal, Founder and CEO, Tome
- Joseph Stinziano, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business Division, Samsung Electronics America
- Gary Yacoubian, President and Managing Partner, Specialty Technologies/SVS
Ex-Officio Members
(2017 Division Chairs, Law Committee Chair, Investment Committee Chair and Foundation Board Chair)
- Melissa Andresko, Communications Director, Lutron
- Brett Beveridge, President, The RetailOutsource
- John Boris, CMO, Shutterfly
- Lee Cheng, Chief Legal Officer and SVP Corporate Development, Newegg Inc.
- Kristen Cook, EVP/Managing Dir., BDS Marketing
- Foundation Chair - John Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, Samsung Electronics
- Robert Heiblim, CEO, BlueSalve Consulting and Iterim Management
- Ken Lowe, VP and Co-Founder, VIZIO
- John Shalam, Chairman, Voxx International
- Erich Sullivan, Director of Merchandising Technology Services, Sam's Club
