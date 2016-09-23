CTA Announces 2017 Board Members

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—The 2017 Executive Board and Board of Industry Leaders has been announced by the Consumer Technology Association. The full boards, which include 24 new members, were announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, during “Innovate! and Celebrate,” an event in San Jose co-hosted by CTA and Tech.Co.

David Hagan, chairman and CEO of Boingo Wireless, has succeeded Starpower Chairman Daniel Pidgeon as chairman of the Board; Pidgeon will remain on CTA’s Executive Board. Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, and Randy Fry, president of Fry’s Electronics, are the new vice chairs.

New Executive Board members include Dr. Jim Mault, vice president and chief medical officer for Qualcomm Life; Mike Dunn, president of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Worldwide; Bridget Karling, managing director for Intel; Laura Orvidas, vice president of consumer electronics for Amazon; Steve Tiffen, president and CEO of The Tiffen Company; and Fred Towns, president of New Age Electronics.

Those re-elected to the Executive Board include David Inns, CEO of Great Call; Elliot Peck from Canon; John Penney, chief strategy officer at Starz; Pat Lavelle, president and CEO of Voxx International; as well as CTA officials Gary Shapiro, Glenda MacMullin, and Jacqueline Black, who will serve as the new treasurer.

Newly elected members of CTA’s Board of Industry Leaders includes:

Terms through December 31, 2017

Ron Freeman, Chairman, AAMP Global

Sean Stapleton, President and CEO, Warrantech

Terms through December 31, 2018

Henry Chiarelli, Executive VP, Industry Relations, Gibson Brands

Dave Keller, VP Sales - North America, Vantage Controls (Legrand)

Terms through December 31, 2019

Ty Ahmad-Taylor, CEO, THX

Jim Braun, President and CEO, Dual Electronics Corporation

Deena Ghazarian, Senior Partner, TargetPath

John Ivey, President and CEO, MiTek Corp. and AtlasIED

Henry Juszkiewicz, CEO, Gibson Brands

Omar Khan, President, The Cellular Connection

Noel Lee, Head Monster, Monster Inc.

Sally Lange, Vice President - National Retail, Sprint

Mike Mansuetti, President, Robert Bosch LLC

Steve McIrvin, CEO, Autel Robotics USA, LLC

Jay McLellan, Vice President, Energy Management, Controls and Automation, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Sally Washlow, President, Cedar Electronics

Doug Webster, Vice President, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, Cisco Systems

Tim Yerdon, Director of Innovation, Visteon Corporation

CTA members who are continuing their service on the BIL in 2017 are as follows:

Itai Ben-gal, CEO, iRule

Craig Birmingham, VP & GM CE, Retail, & eCommerce Reseller Channels, Ingram Micro Consumer Electronics

John Bosch, President and CEO, Grand Destiny

Jeff Bradley, SVP, Devices, AT&T

Scott Burnett, Managing Director, Global Consumer Electronics Industry, IBM

Jim Buzckowski, Henry Ford Technical Fellow & Director, EE Systems, Ford

Dr. Matthew Diamond, Medical Director, Misfit

Andy Fathollahi, Founder and CEO, Incipio

Bob Fields, President, Beacon Technology Group

Denise Gibson, Co- Founder and Chairman, Ice Mobility

Joellyn Gray, Director, New Business Development, Fujifilm North America

Ximena Hartsock, Co-Founder, Phone2Action

Eric Hsia, Venture Partner/ Senior Adviser, TransLink Capital

Russ Johnston, EVP, Marketing, Product Planning & Corporate Communications, Pioneer Americas, Pioneer Electronics (USA)

Mara Lewis, CEO and Co-Founder, Roar

Michael Moskowitz, President, Panasonic Canada Inc. & Panasonic Consumer Electronic Company (Americas)

Henry Muyshondt, Executive Director, MOST Cooperation and Senior Manager, Microchip Technology

Derek Pace, Owner, Certified Sounds

Carmichael Roberts, Chairman and Co-Founder, MC10

Paul Sabbah, President, Stamford International

Jake Sigal, Founder and CEO, Tome

Joseph Stinziano, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business Division, Samsung Electronics America

Gary Yacoubian, President and Managing Partner, Specialty Technologies/SVS

Ex-Officio Members

(2017 Division Chairs, Law Committee Chair, Investment Committee Chair and Foundation Board Chair)