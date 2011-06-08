Crystal Vision offers ARC-20MC aspect ratio converter

The new Crystal Vision ARC-20MC is a high-performance bi-directional digital aspect ratio converter with features that make it suitable for any application.

The ARC-20MC offers quality conversion performance, as well as more SDI outputs than before and features designed for easy automation of the aspect ratio conversion, including full AFD support and the ability to change the aspect ratio live on air without picture disruption.

ARC-20MC saves the broadcast engineer time by providing presets for the six commonly used aspect ratio conversions between 4:3 and 16:9. Three of these conversions allow 16:9 sources to be shown on a 4:3 monitor with the geometry preserved (16:9 to 4:3 letterbox, 16:9 to 14:9 letterbox and 16:9 to 4:3 full screen), while the other three allow similar easy conversion of 4:3 to 16:9 (4:3 to 16:9 pillar box, 4:3 to 14:9 pillar box and 4:3 to 16:9 full screen).