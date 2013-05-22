Crosscreek Extends Partnership With Bittree

GLENDALE, CALIF. —Crosscreek Television Productions is continuing to upgrade its fleet of mobile production vehicles with Bittree’s programmable audio patching systems. Its latest project is Voyager 11, an all-HD, 53-foot expando trailer that offers the largest production area of any truck in the company’s fleet.



“Every truck in our fleet depends on Bittree patching systems. Since live sports production is our primary focus, there’s no room for error and equipment changes often have to be made on the fly. The Bittree patchbays are highly reliable and we have complete confidence that they will always perform as specified,” said Butch Mueller, director of engineering, Crosscreek. “Also, Bittree's unique programmable patching means we can quickly change the normalling with a single jumper, a highly valuable capability as we adapt our trucks for different types of productions over time.”



Voyager 11, is a complete rebuild of one of the company’s original SD trucks , now equipped for full HD production. The truck features a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, eight Sony HDC cameras, a Calrec Artemis Light audio console and PESA Jaguar routers. The audio production chain is tied together with 24 Bittree high-density TT Bantam patchbays with an E90 rear interface.



“Since space is always at a premium in a mobile production unit, Bittree has been able to provide a shallow chassis depth that allows us to maximize available space without sacrificing performance,” Mueller said.



