Crisp partners with AdMarvel

In a recent move, ad-serving technology company AdMarvel now offers support for Crisp Wireless rich media advertising formats for in-app viewing and the Web. This will allow agencies to create crossplatform campaigns and run ads on Apple iPhone/iPad and Android devices, among others. Crisp Wireless ad formats enable embedded video and social media capabilities, with expandable, location-aware, tap-to-video features.

One of the first campaigns to run via this Crisp Wireless/AdMarvel partnership was for Volkswagen, which also teamed with AKQA to position banner ads in apps and on CBS and CNN’s mobile websites. The campaign used standard and full-page expandable banner ads. Crisp Wireless is also on the verge of introducing a campaign for a new TV show, but more details were not available.