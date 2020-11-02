CP Communications Debuts Red House Streaming Studios

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications has cut the ribbon on the Red House Streaming Studios, a pair of 600-square-foot professional studios and network operations center (NOC) that will serve as the company’s base for in-house production business. Red House Streaming is a CP Communications brand that focuses on IP, cloud and bonded cellular technology.

RHS Studios are located at CP Communications’ headquarters in St. Petersburg. The studio will be the central production hub for CP broadcast and AV clients, while the NOC will consist of RHS technicians and enable remote management of production and content delivery.

The RHS Studios can also be booked for clients to self-produce projects. As much as 5,000 square feet of additional open space is available for larger shoots, CP Communications says. The space is also expected to be used for two-way customer demos for products.

Clients will have access to Red House Streaming, CP Communication and third-party products for use in the studios. The space can also create a virtual set with a green screen, according to Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “This is a full-service, turnkey streaming and recording studio,” Heitmann said.