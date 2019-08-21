CP Communications Covers CrossFit Games Via Cellular Network

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications, contracted by Carr-Hughes Production, wa the team behind the recent live production of the 13th CrossFit Games that took place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. Tasked with providing content acquisition, networking and delivery services across the multi-venue facility, CP Communications used a combination of IP streaming and a bonded cellular network to produce the sports event live.

Through an established base, CP Communications set up a fiber infrastructure from its CP-1 Digital Communications Trailer that enabled coverage of the entire event, including distributing live event production feeds.

The fiber infrastructure was based around four, 48-strand fiber trunks to a demarcation point, where 24-60 fiber strands were run to competition and spectator areas. The fiber network accommodated all audio, data and video acquisition, transport and distribution services. MultiDyne VF-9000 high-density video fiber transmission frames and MD-3000 fiber transceiver were used at all locations, while a Dante network supported audio and intercom.

To manage the event’s multiple cameras, CP used Mobile Viewpoint Airlinks to encode and deliver signals over a bonded cellular network. Six bonded cellular rigs were used throughout the event.

In addition, CP was tasked with monitoring the IP feed provided by the CrossFit organization that was sent to websites and social media services. All fiber, IP and bonded cellular feeds were monitored from the CP-1 trailer.

The 13th CrossFit Games took place from Aug. 1-4.