Cox Media Group adopts LiveU new wave contribution technology

Cox Media Group (CMG) has committed group-wide to augment its field newsgathering with portable, cellular-phone contribution via a backpack-based system from LiveU.

CMG selected LiveU’s LU60 for deployment at its 15 television stations after gaining initial experience with LiveU beginning in 2009 at its flagship WSB in Atlanta. The LiveU LU60 bonds multiple 3G/4G LTE circuits and makes use of proprietary RF technology to support video contribution up to 1080 HD resolution.

According to Dave Siegler, CMG VP of technical operations, WSB began using LiveU’s mobile contribution technology for storm-tracker reporting and other breaking news coverage.

“Our viewers depend on us to cover news as it happens, and LiveU’s technology gives our teams the freedom to send high-quality, dependable news video back to the stations for broadcast, even while mobile,” Siegler said.