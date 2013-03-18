Cox Launches March Madness Live App

ATLANTA-- Cox Communications announced that its subscribers will be able to watch the 2013 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on TV, as well as on tablets, smartphones and PCs using a broadband connection using a free app.



The NCAA March Madness Live app will offer free streaming across all devices throughout the Tournament and is designed to be either a primary or companion viewing experience available on a collection of screens including online, mobile and tablet. NCAA March Madness Live will feature social and interactive components to provide portable access to the tournament and will be available from www.ncaa.com/march-madnessvia download from Google Play and the Apple App Store.



The championship will be televised by CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV beginning with the NCAA Basketball Selection Show on Sunday, March 17, and continuing through the Men’s Final Four and National Championship Game from Atlanta on April 6 and 8.



The 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be available to Cox customers through: