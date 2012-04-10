Cowles California Stations Tap WideOrbit for Mobile Campaigns



SAN FRANCISCO: WideOrbit said Cowles California Media Co. is using WO Mobile, WideOrbit’s mobile campaign platform, across six television stations in its two Central California markets. Cowles is using WO Mobile to help build audience loyalty and generate new ad opportunities.



WO Mobile allows users to launch targeted mobile programs and campaigns, such as SMS alerts, MMS videos, sweepstakes and mobile coupons. WO Mobile is offered as a turnkey service that can be used by media companies, agencies, brands and nearly any type of consumer-focused business. WO Mobile also integrates with WO Traffic, WideOrbit’s sales, traffic and billing solution that allows users to combine mobile campaigns with traditional spot buys on a single order for streamlined billing, invoicing and reporting.



Cowles California is division of Cowles Co. located in Spokane, Wash. The group owns and operates television stations and websites in two markets along California’s Central Coast. They are the first in their markets to use texting with viewers, according to WideOrbit. Cowles is using WO Mobile to send sponsored alerts, trivia and contests, and create texting clubs.





