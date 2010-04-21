Cooke Optics, Thales Angenieux reach agreement on /i Technology

Cooke Optics and Thales Angenieux have announced a partnership agreement by which Thales Angenieux will incorporate Cooke’s /i Technology into its range of lenses.

The /i Technology solution enables film and digital cameras to record key lens and camera data automatically for every film frame shot and provide it to post-production teams digitally. The technology streamlines both production and post, saving time and costs and eliminating guesswork, while enabling greater creative freedom.

The /i Technology capability is now built into an external box that will connect to the lens. Moving forward, i/ Technology will be built into Thales Angenieux’s new lens designs.