Cooke Optics Adds to S8/i FF Lens Range

LEICESTER, U.K.—Cooke Optics has announced the launch of four new focal length lenses – 27mm, 35mm, 65mm and the 18mm – for its S8/i Full Frame (FF) series of lenses.

Cooke introduced the first seven focal lengths of the state-of-the-art S8/i series last March. With an all-spherical design and T1.4 throughout, these lenses were developed following feedback from cinematographers wanting to achieve more realistic and cinematic images for digital motion capture.

The S8/i FF series is now available to order in the following focal lengths: 18mm, 25mm, 27mm, 32mm, 35 mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65 mm, 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm. Remaining focal lengths to complete the sixteen-lens line-up will be added to the series over the course of this year.

“We are excited to launch additional S8/i lenses into what’s already a market-leading range for full frame production,” said Tim Pugh, CEO of Cooke Optics. “Further focal lengths offer cinematographers even more choice and flexibility to achieve their creative visions. These lenses were intelligently built from the ground up for use in motion pictures; and their all-spherical make up provides not only a beautiful aesthetic but makes them the perfect companion for digital cameras.”

Building on the famous Cooke Look, S8/i FF lenses deliver beautiful images that have an organic feel and a smooth, spherical bokeh effect with minimal color fringing. S8/i lenses enable cinematographers to capture images with a high level of dimensionality, the company reported.

The human eye’s perception of resolution is linked to contrast, therefore improved contrast results in the viewer seeing a sharper image on the screen. Cooke’s design team, led by Academy Award winning lens designer Iain Neill in a role of chief optics advisor, completed a wide-ranging analysis to guarantee maximum contrast performance for digital camera sensors. The S8/i’s all-spherical design is constructed to deliver a near telecentric projection of light rays which is more efficient for creating organic images that present as both sharp yet natural with dimensional roll off, Cooke Optics explained.

Alongside these strategic targeted attributes, S8/i lenses are among the fastest produced for larger than full frame capture, due to their maximum aperture of T1.4 across the core focal range. This fast T stop extends the series control over depth of field and lens flare, whilst still delivering amazing low-light performance. Compact, light and agile, S8/i lenses combine design durability in an ergonomic package. The range comes with Cooke’s latest intelligent /i technology, which includes /i data focus and iris position, /i motion inertial data and /i maps, Cooke factory calibrated shading and distortion data.