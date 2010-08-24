Conference to address status of satellite interference, remedies

Finding the source of satellite interference, the latest in how WiMAX transmissions are impacting C-band satellite transmission and the newest tools aimed at combating interference are among the topics those gathering for the Seventh Annual Satellite Interference Conference, in San Francisco Sept. 28-30, will explore.

Organized by the Satellite Users Interference Reduction Group (SUIRG), the event will cover satellite interference and ways to mitigate it.

The program includes sessions on dealing with various aspects of satellite interference, a review of interference case studies, sharing interference identification and ways to mitigate interference. SUIRG tools to identify and fight interference, like the interference signal characteristics tool, as well as other resources, including monitoring and interference location systems, and regulatory issues also will be discussed.

The event will be held at the Hyatt at Fisherman’s Wharf. SUIRG members and employees can attend for free; non-members must pay a registration fee.