Conexant Brings Voice Control Capabilities to STBs

IRVINE, CALIF.—Conexant Systems, Inc., announced that its voice input processor system-on-chip—the CX2092x–has been adopted by LG Uplus for its new line of set-top boxes. The CX2092x gives users the ability to use their voices to control their STBs from across the living room, without using a remote and regardless of background noise.

Leveraging Conexant’sAudioSmart far-field voice input processor, the CX2092x has the ability to cut through room noise, such as TV program audio and outside conversations, to enable clear voice communication and accurate speech control from up to five meters away. Embedded voice control capabilities alleviate the need for on-screen keyboards that require users to type by moving a cursor at a slow pace. Users can simply say, “Go to CNN” for easy, hands-free channel navigation.

One of the ways in which LG Uplus is making use of the new chip is to give users the ability to locate their remote control using their voice. The CX2092x enables an ‘always listening’ mode in the STB, and a simple voice command prompts the remote control to start beeping – enabling users to find it.

It’s clear that set-top boxes are becoming mainstays of the modern living room. According to ABI Research’s “Set-Top Box and Home Networks Market Research” report, the worldwide STB market is expected to hit 265 million units in 2015.



Conexant’s chip utilizes third-generation voice processing technology to deliver superior voice control with excellent speech recognition hit rates and voice communications with increased clarity in distant speaker or far-field conditions up to five meters away.

“Voice control in an STB is a notoriously difficult proposition, as there are substantial challenges related to echo cancellation, which is what enables the ability to control the STB with your voice while the content is coming out of the TV speakers,” said Saleel Awsare, Conexant vice president and general manager. “Our chip allows users to be at a far distance and at any angle relative to the product’s microphones with clear voice communication and accurate commands still possible.”

Part of the Conexant Smart Home portfolio, the CX2092x is available in a 60-QFN package. EVKs are currently available to qualified customers and partners for $500. Pricing starts at $5.18 each in 100K quantities.