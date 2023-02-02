Condé Nast Channels to Launch on Allen Media’s Local Now
Local Now is adding Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest and GQ to its free streaming service
ATLANTA (February 2, 2023) —Allen Media Group’s Local Now free-streaming service has announced that it will be launching three new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from Condé Nast Entertainment to its streaming lineup.
The new FAST channels are Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ.
“Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, and GQ are phenomenal global brands known for their engaging and excellent content. We are thrilled to bring these Condé Nast FAST channels that house such rich and entertaining series to our Local Now viewers,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now’s goal is to deliver our viewers the best local news, lifestyle and entertainment channels for free, and this new partnership with Condé Nast enhances the Local Now free-streaming platform.”
"From food journalism, men's fashion and culture to design and architecture, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest and GQ are three iconic brands with deeply passionate and avid fans,” said Ani Shehegian, senior vice president of digital video english at Condé Nast Entertainment. “We look forward to sharing our unique, original content that inspires, entertains, and delights the Local Now audiences.”
Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S and offers more than 450 free streaming channels as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
