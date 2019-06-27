Comscore, MediaScience Team Up to Research Cross-Platform Advertising

RESTON, Va.—Advertising in a digital era will go under the microscope as Comscore and lab-based research organization MediaScience team up to study how and why cross-platform advertising works and examine audience measurement benchmarks, the companies announced this week.

“Comscore is extremely excited to be working closely with MediaScience on these innovative studies to establish critical benchmarks of cross-platform success,” said Jeff Boehme, senior vice president of TV and cross-platform research at Comscore.

The companies will conduct a series of industry thought leadership studies in their quest for answers. Comscore and MediaScience have identified three areas in which they will focus efforts.

Those include developing thought leadership regarding how ads work across platforms; creating client-specific solutions, such as cross-platform and brand integration research; and advancing measurement of in-room attention and engagement for OTT advertising.

By collaborating, the companies have the chance to “see exciting breakthroughs in better understanding the cross-platform landscape,” said Duane Varan, CEO of MediaScience.

More information is available on the Comscore website.