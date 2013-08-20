Comment Period Extended for Closed Captioning Rules

WASHINGTON — The FCC has extended the comment period on its proposed rules for closed-captioning on Internet-delivered TV shows. Comments are now due Oct. 2, with replies due Nov. 1.



Comments initially were due Sept. 3, with replies due Sept. 30. Several parties, including the Telecommunications for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, the Hearing Loss Association of America and others, requested a 60-day extension for comments and a 30-day extension on replies to give “consumer electronics industry members time to engage in a collaborative dialogue on the issues raised” in the related Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.



The FNPRM, released June 14, was an amendment to the original closed-captioning Order released 18 months prior, which required broadcasters to close-caption full-length TV content redistributed online starting Sept. 30, 2012. Live and near-live programming was to be captioned by March 30, 2013, and substantially edited content will have to be captioned as of the end of next month.



The deadline for device compliance, however, was not until Jan. 1, 2014. The June FNPRM extended the compliance deadline for Blu-ray and DVD players, exempted DSLRs and allowed either rendering or pass-through. It also excluded video clips pending further fact-finding by the FCC’s Media Bureau.



