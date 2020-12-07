Comcast to Keep COVID Internet Support Options Up Through June

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has committed to continuing to provide its COVID internet support programs to people in need across the country through June 30, the company announced in a press release. This is the third extension of these offerings.

During the pandemic, Comcast has made its internet service free for the first 60 days for new Internet Essential customers. It also provides free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots. In addition, per Dave Watson, Comcast Cable CEO, Comcast has partnered with public schools to provide internet to low-income students and by creating LiftZones in community centers, which provide free Wi-Fi access.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” Watson said.