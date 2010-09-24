Comcast SportsNet upgrades studios to HD

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic has renovated its news and studio facilities in Bethesda, MD, to facilitate file-based, HD production. Communications Engineering (CEI), a broadcast systems integrator in Newington, VA, handled the design, installation, and overall project management. CEI upgraded the production control room, two master control rooms, the equipment core area, transmission system and edit suites.

As part of the upgrade, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic's main production studio now features four Sony HXC-100K HD cameras paired with Fujinon ZA17X7.6BERM 2/3in HD lenses and Fujinon MS-11D manual focus/servo zoom rear control kits from FUJIFILM Optical Devices U.S.A.

The ZA17X7.6BERM is an ENG-style HD lens with 17x zoom and 2x extender. Its DigiPower digital servo control system offers improved accuracy and repeatability, as well as custom control parameters for individual camera operator preferences. In addition, its built-in QuickZoom feature provides a rapid zoom movement to the telephoto position to check focus with the push of a button, then returns the lens to the previously selected zoom position when the button is released.