Comcast, Paramount Ink Carriage Deal
Agreement reportedly includes CBS, CBS Sports and other Paramount channels
Comcast renewed its carriage agreement with Paramount last week, beating a New Year’s eve deadline which would have resulted in CBS affiliates being removed from the nation’s largest cable TV provider, according to a report in Sports Business Daily late last week.
The agreement meant that sports fans would not be deprived of the all important college football playoffs and the rest of the NFL season. Although details have not been announced, it is believed that the deal is similar to one the two sides agreed to in 2022 that included CBS, CBS Sports and Paramount’s other channels.
Paramount+, the studio’s streamer, is already integrated into Comcast’s Xfinity X1 video service.
