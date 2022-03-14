Comcast Advertising Relaunches AudienceXpress Brand

NEW YORK—Comcast Advertising announced that its media solutions allowing U.S. advertisers to buy premium TV advertising across all screens, including broadcast, cable, digital and connected TV (CTV), is being relaunched under the AudienceXpress brand.

As part of the relaunch, FreeWheel Media, the media solutions team within FreeWheel, will now be in-market under the AudienceXpress brand.

“Our advertising technology has advanced significantly over the past few years, and the AudienceXpress name perfectly reflects the fit between our solution and the growing need for advertisers to easily reach specific audiences – not just demographics – across all screens,” said Pooja Midha, chief growth officer, Comcast Advertising. “That is exactly what this solution does. With AudienceXpress, advertisers can reach their audiences on premium inventory at scale with white-glove service and an industry-leading delivery rate. In a complicated and fragmented marketplace, AudienceXpress provides direct, easy and scaled access to the premium TV audiences that matter.”

Comcoast said that AudienceXpress automates the way advertisers reach audiences across screens and offers several differentiating features, including:

The ability to measure and report on campaigns in near real-time.

Integration with major MVPDs, providing advertisers with superior forecasting visibility and direct coverage of over 300M consumers across all 210 DMAs.

Use of aggregated Comcast viewership data, as well as first- and third-party data, to reach the right audiences with linear and CTV advertising.

Advanced incremental reach and attribution solutions to unlock proprietary insights into campaign performance.

“AudienceXpress offers advertisers scaled premium TV advertising across screens,” said Brian Wallach, head of revenue, AudienceXpress. “In addition, decisions are guided by high-quality data that helps us plan better, measure more accurately and most importantly, help our clients act on those results. At AudienceXpress, as the name implies, we are continuously and quickly providing updated results on audience delivery and performance, then adjusting as needed to maximize success.”

Comcast acquired AudienceXpress in 2015 along with its parent company VisibleWorld. The tech company, whose capabilities were housed within FreeWheel, was one of the first to bring data and automation to the buying of linear television advertising.