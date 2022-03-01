Comark To Showcase Improved E-Compact Transmitters at 2022 NAB Show

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC has announced the introduction of the newly improved E-Compact EC700HP-BB3 series high-efficiency air-cooled solid-state UHF DTV transmitters. The “BB3” version is the third generation in the high-powered product line and supports the US post-repack channels 14-36.

The EC700HP-BB3 product line is available with a single final power amplifier or up to 12 x PA’s in parallel, producing from 1.1kW to up to 13.2kW respectively. These output power levels are measured after the mask filter.

Key improvements to the “BB3” series include:

Dual commercial off-the-shelf GE AC to DC rectifiers in the power supply of each PA.

Hot-swappable rectifiers accessible from the front panel of the PA chassis.

Newly improved system controller with a simpler user interface GUI.

Optional front panel touch screen for easier user access to the control / monitoring GUI.

Optional outdoor cabinet for sites lacking adequate space in equipment shelter.

E-Compact “BB3” production and transmitter testing will be performed in the company’s Southwick, MA facility to enhance product line flexibility and reduce product lead times, the company said.

The “BB3” continues to feature the latest asymmetric broadband Doherty LDMOS amplifiers (the same device as the award-winning PARALLAX series liquid-cooled UHF transmitters). The amplifier technology allows power efficiency of up to 44%. The air-cooled PA design includes automatic cooling fan speed control that provides lower acoustic noise levels during operation. The transmitters include a built-in web-GUI and SNMP for remote control and monitoring. The E-Compact also features EXACT-V2 IP Optimized DTV exciters with DualCast technology and is easily upgraded from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, the company said.

The compact, rugged E-Compact family is perfectly suited for broadcasters looking to replace their current older and less efficient equipment or for future ATSC 3.0 SFN systems, the company said.

The EC700HP-BB3 transmitter will be on display at the 2022 NAB Show at Hitachi Kokusai Electric Group’s booth (C4409).