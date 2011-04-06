Codex Digital to manufacture ARRIRAW recorder

Codex Digital has made an agreement with ARRI to manufacture a Codex ARRIRAW recorder for use with ARRI’s ALEXA and ARRIFLEX D-21 film-style digital cameras.

The new recorder will be marketed both directly and through ARRI’s worldwide reseller network. ARRI and its resellers also will be selling Codex camera mounts, data packs and transfer stations.

Earlier this year, Codex Digital received ARRI’s ARRIRAW format T-Link (Transport Link) certificate, confirming the ability of its recorders to record data from the ALEXA camera. Codex recorders have been used in combination with the ALEXA camera on several film productions.

