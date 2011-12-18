Cobalt rides with NEP
NEP Broadcasting, a leading provider of mobile teleproduction services, has outfitted its latest launches with a full complement of Cobalt Digital gear for distribution, conversion and processing in and out of the trucks. The equipment was installed in a manner to accommodate future expansion.
The heart of the two mobile units — the Denali Arizona and the ND5, are centered on Cobalt’s versatile 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/crossconverters, a universal tool to convert, frame sync, and color correct incoming and outgoing feeds between formats, including upconverting to 1080p.
NEP also installed Cobalt’s new award-winning 9257 MADI distribution amplifier to provide an efficient and easy way to transport audio between the trucks without the need for fiber. Using MINI DIN or HD-BNC connectors, NEP can install 20 cards into a single 2RU frame, offering the capability to accept 20 inputs and 180 outputs — ideal for vehicles where space is limited.
In addition, both trucks have numerous Cobalt 3G/HD/SD DAs, embedders and de-embedders, downconverters and color correctors. Both trucks will be fully operational and on the road the beginning of 2012.
