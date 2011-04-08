Cobalt Digital introduces new routers, HD multiviewers at NAB Show

Cobalt Digital is showing two new product lines, a router range and series of HD multiviewers at this week’s NAB Show.

The new Cobalt Digital range of routers comprises matrix sizes from 64 x 64 up to 1024 x 1024, as well as smaller frame sizes of 32 x 32 and 16 x 16 in 1RU. The new series of Cobalt Digital HD multiviewers will initially launch with units that accept 16 and 32 HD/SD-SDI inputs (no composite), enabling the display of any input to the available windows. The company said it plans to present additional configurations in the near future.

