Coaches Cabana Enhances Second Screen With Joint LiveU, AEG Digital Media

LOS ANGELES—Coaches Cabana leverages LiveU’s video-over-cellular uplink technology and AEG Digital Media’s production capabilities to produce its live shows each weekend during football season.



Paired with a broadcaster, each former football coach’s commentary will live stream from various locations as they provide insight and respond to questions submitted via social media for thesecond screen venture, which was created by Barry Switzer as a company to college football games.



LiveU will power the transport of HD quality video using its satellite-truck-in-a-backpack solution and its Xtender enhanced external antennas.



AEGDM’s virtual transmission center and end-to-end online broadcasting capabilities will ensure viewers can tune in. Delivering the program requires AEGDM to stream in real time from 14 different locations, while also delivering up to ten live games to multiple websites.



“Second screen experiences, particularly in live sports, will play a critical role in the future of digital media,” Switzer said. “Being able to provide this interactive, complimentary programming required being able to live-stream from anywhere.”