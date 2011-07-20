CNBC's London studio showcases Telemetrics

Telemetrics has added a new entry to its list of international projects with the recent installation at CNBC's newly revamped London studios. The studio has increased in size by 40 percent and is complemented by a 10-camera system, robotically controlled. The Telemetrics system provides dynamic camera angles for a variety of on-air presentation positions in the new studio space.

The Telemetrics system includes four remotely controlled pan/tilt heads, two of which are ceiling-mounted and inverted to the left and right of the main studio floor. The remaining two pan/tilt heads are mounted, facing each other on Telemetrics Elevating Wall Mount vertical track sets. The Telemetrics Elevating Wall Mount is a remote-controlled camera positioning system that offers vertical positioning to the pan and tilt camera movement and adds a movement similar to that of a pedestal, but with greater height ranges.