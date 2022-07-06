CNBC’s Jim Cramer to Move Daily Show to the NYSE Trading Floor

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—CNBC announced today that the network's popular "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" (opens in new tab) (M-F, 6PM ET) will move to the New York Stock Exchange this starting July 18, Cramer's show will originate from a new studio at the NYSE, broadcasting nightly after the markets close.

Currently the show is broadcast from CNBC’s New Jersey headquarters, so moving the show to the heart of Wall St. should make it easier for the financial movers and shakers to appear on the show. The new set, which is being built exclusively for "Mad Money," will incorporate the unique architectural elements of the NYSE in a sleek and modern package. Situated on the trading floor next to the bell podium, the new studio will bring viewers into Cramer's world with interactive state-of-the-art technology and the iconic "Mad Money" soundboard.

Additionally, an updated graphics package will be introduced featuring a new color palette, contemporary look and feel and a more streamlined approach to delivering content and information.

"I came to Wall Street forty years ago and fell in love with it instantly," said Cramer. "The New York Stock Exchange is the pinnacle of capitalism, and I am ecstatic and elated to be back home."

"Jim Cramer and the New York Stock Exchange are two of the most recognizable names on Wall Street," said Mark Hoffman, CNBC Chairman. "Jim is always pushing for new and engaging ways to share his investing insights, from 'Squawk on the Street' in the morning to this year's launch of the CNBC Investing Club to today's announcement marking an exciting new chapter for the 'Mad Money' franchise."

"The trading day is framed by the NYSE's Opening and Closing Bells, but anyone who sees Jim come through our turnstiles in the early morning hours knows how closely he tracks the open," said Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE. "With 'Mad Money' at its new home on our floor, we can't wait to see Jim wrap the day for CNBC viewers in his peerless style from the world's greatest financial stage."

In addition to "Mad Money," Cramer is Co-Anchor of the 9am ET hour of " Squawk on the Street" (opens in new tab) (M-F, 9am-11am ET) and launched the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer (opens in new tab), a subscription product aimed at helping all investors build long-term wealth in the stock market.

The move is not unprecedented for CNBC, which opened a studio (opens in new tab) on the NYSE trading floor ten years ago.