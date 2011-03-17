CNBC Asia Pacific puts touch-screen news graphics control in hands of anchors

CNBC Asia Pacific has built a new on-air workflow based on Chyron’s signature Lyric PRO 8 graphics software.

The Touch GraphX touch-screen graphics feature offered on Lyric PRO 8 enables the broadcaster to put the power of the program flow directly into the hands of anchors, who now can control graphics playout with a simple tap to the display as they present the business headlines.

Lyric PRO 8 lets users create graphic templates, and the Touch GraphX feature provides a simple scriptless way for CNBC Asia Pacific to integrate touch-screen graphics into broadcasts. Graphics can be created directly within existing templates.