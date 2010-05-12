Clear-Com chosen for University HD Studio
Voice communication systems provider Clear-Com are supplying a few of their units to Lindenwood University. The Eclipse Median digital matrix and CellCom digital wireless intercoms will provide a reliable source of communication across the school’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Center houses LUTV HD studios, a division of Lindenwood’s student-run television station, which produces a wide variety of programming. The studio was built for HD production from the start, offering communications majors a depth of hands-on experience in recording and broadcasting various materials, from sports to news to the performing arts.
Clear-Com was chosen as an intercom provider for its flexibility and ability to handle LUTV’s varied production schedule.
“We are able to maintain full communications without missing a cue,” said LUTV Director of Operations Ed Voss. “The software allows us to reconfigure the setup quickly and efficiently for all our needs.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox