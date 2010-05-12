Clear-Com chosen for University HD Studio



Voice communication systems provider Clear-Com are supplying a few of their units to Lindenwood University. The Eclipse Median digital matrix and CellCom digital wireless intercoms will provide a reliable source of communication across the school’s J. Scheidegger Center for the Performing Arts.



The Center houses LUTV HD studios, a division of Lindenwood’s student-run television station, which produces a wide variety of programming. The studio was built for HD production from the start, offering communications majors a depth of hands-on experience in recording and broadcasting various materials, from sports to news to the performing arts.



Clear-Com was chosen as an intercom provider for its flexibility and ability to handle LUTV’s varied production schedule.



“We are able to maintain full communications without missing a cue,” said LUTV Director of Operations Ed Voss. “The software allows us to reconfigure the setup quickly and efficiently for all our needs.”



