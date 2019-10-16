Clear-Com Facility Earns 2019 AME Excellence Award

ALAMEDA, Calif.—The Association of Manufacturing Excellence has presented its 2019 AME Excellence Award to the Carlsbad, Calif., corporate headquarters and manufacturing operation to HM Electronics, Clear-Com’s parent company, in recognition of the quality of the facility’s manufacturing process for Clear-Com products.

The AME Excellence Award is based on a facility’s continuous improvement, best practices, creativity and innovation. HME and Clear-Com, which adhere to the global best practices for Lean Enterprise, were singled out for their employee engagement in creating a lean culture, facility design, employee training resources and topics, systems for scheduling and managing workflow and strong cross-functional collaboration.

In the past 10 years, 44 companies around the world have been recognized with AME’s Excellence Award. Some of the recipients include Raytheon, Bombardier Aerosapce and Goodyear Innovation Center.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence,” said Mitzi Dominiquez, president of HME and CEO of Clear-Com. “Our team members consistently demonstrate a passion for excellence and commitment to quality and continuous improvement. These are more than just core values we talk about. They’re values we live by and practice every day. And this commitment to excellence is reflected by the quality of Clear-Com products.”