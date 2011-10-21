Class On Demand Offers Free DaVinci Online Tutorials



HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL—Class On Demand, a provider of professional educational products for the creative markets, is over free online training for Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Lite color correction platform. The 90-minute program, led by 30-year color-training veteran Bob Sliga, offers beginners and experienced professionals alike 19 chapters of tutorials on the entire feature set of DaVinci Resolve Lite, which includes many of the same powerful color correction functions of the full DaVinci Resolve in free downloadable package.



DaVinci Resolve Lite includes many of the same valuable processing features of the full version of Resolve, but limits projects to SD and HD resolutions, offers only two color correction nodes, a single processing GPU and a single RED rocket card. With the Class on Demand training for DaVinci Resolve Lite, users can learn about hardware requirements, receive step-by-step instructions on how to install the software, configure their hardware and software to get optimal performance, create project folders to organize work, and learn more about the main color grading functions within Resolve, in a series of chapters.



To receive Class on Demand’s online training for Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Lite at no cost, go to: classondemand.net/online/bmd/getting-started-davinci-resolve-lite-training.aspx. [Class on Demand will be making available its complete, paid training for the full version of DaVinci Resolve towards the end of 2011.]



