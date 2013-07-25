CJNT Montreal Chooses Ross for New Production Facilities

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA— Rogers Media-owned CJNT has chosen Ross Video for their new production facilities in downtown Montreal.



CJNT is building a tightly integrated and efficient production studio designed around Ross’ XPression Character Generator, Vision Production Switcher, OverDrive Automated Production Control System, NK Router and BlackStorm Video Server.



CJNT’s new facility will produce a Daily Breakfast Television “BT” Morning Show and a weekly Sportsnet update show that covers significant events for the Montreal market. CJNT plans to be on the air in late August 2013.



“We have Ross products in other broadcast facilities that Rogers Broadcasting owns and our operators approve of the functionality they provide on a daily basis,” said Frank Bruno, vice president TV engineering for Rogers Broadcasting Limited.



