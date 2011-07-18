Civolution monitors Red Bull sports coverage

Sports events company Red Bull has chosen Civolution, the Dutch provider of technology for identifying and monetizing digital content, to measure the TV reach of its live event coverage. Red Bull is deploying Civolution's Teletrax TV monitoring system to obtain tracking data about when and where live events are aired on television worldwide.

The 2011 live Red Bull events monitored by Teletrax include Red Bull Crashed Ice, a combination of ice hockey, downhill skating and boardercross. Also being monitored is the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Civolution offers a combination of watermarking and fingerprinting technologies for audience measurement. Watermarking involves insertion of digital bits into the video, enabling specific sources of content to be tracked as they progress downstream through the distribution cycle, and is useful for combating piracy. Fingerprinting instead detects content by identifying characteristic signatures already there and is useful for tracking consumption of content. It also lends itself to various revenue-generating applications such as content-aware advertising.