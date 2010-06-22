Trending

Cinegy Air used for local Swedish TV channel

Cinegy has successfully implemented its first solution in Sweden. Local TV channel Västra Mälardalens Television (VMTV) needed a solution to modernize its playout system and create a path for further expansion. Cinegy Air offered the solution for the station’s immediate playout needs.

VMTV delivers local news in the area of western Mälardalen in Sweden.