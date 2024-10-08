CIMM Launches Initiative to Assess Potential for an Open, Universal Watermarking Standard

NEW YORK—The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) has announced that it is working with XR Extreme Reach and VEIL Global Technologies to launch of a new initiative to assess the role that an open, universal watermarking across linear and streaming TV platforms could play in supporting improved measurement of content and advertising in the U.S. TV and video marketplace.

The study will evaluate the options for deployment and the potential role for an industry action plan to accelerate the adoption of an open, universal watermarking standard, the group said.

Watermarking is a technique that is used to embed signals into both the content and ads that can be read at playout. These signals link metadata, which provides details about the content including, title, ownership and permitted rights associated. For advertising, the signals are also used for measurement.

“Watermarks aren’t new, of course, but many of CIMM’s members believe that watermarks and robust asset identification could play a vital role in today’s TV and video marketplace to enable accurate cross-platform measurement and more efficient and transparent media workflows,” said Jon Watts, Managing Director, CIMM. “Our goal with this study is to provide an authoritative assessment that can help to align the industry, buy-side and sell-side, around a clear plan for moving forward. Working with XR Extreme Reach and VEIL, we’re delighted to have brought together an impressive group of seasoned industry participants to support the study.”

More specifically, the new study will look to explore whether:

Widespread adoption of an open, universal watermarking standard could materially help to improve measurement of content and advertising.

There are technically, operationally, and economically viable options for widespread adoption and rapid deployment of a universal watermark across the TV and video ecosystem.

A coordinated industry action plan could play a valuable role in helping to accelerate adoption and streamline execution.

The initial feasibility study will be delivered via a CIMM Project Steering Group (PSG) led by Caroline Horner of Lift Analytics. The PSG, which is responsible for input and guidance surrounding key frameworks, study design, emerging findings, conclusions, and recommendations, includes: Thomas Morgan (MediaD.tv); Howard Fiderer; Irwin Gotlieb; Myles Parker; as well as Watts, Kevin O’Reilly (XR Extreme Reach) and Harold Geller (VEIL).

“Brands spend billions of dollars on creative yet lack the simple ability to track and measure it across the ecosystem," said Kevin O’Reilly, chief strategy officer at XR Extreme Reach. "Universal watermarking and creative identification across both linear and streaming TV can help the largest brand in the world customers the integrity and authenticity of creative content across the complex ad ecosystem and address fragmentation and measurement gaps. We're proud to partner with CIMM and industry leaders to create a plan that delivers transparency, accuracy, and control for more effective cross-platform campaigns, no matter where the ad is transacted, delivered, or measured.”

“The advertising industry is closing in on nearly three quarters of a trillion dollars globally, and yet you find people extremely dissatisfied with measurement processes,” said Gotlieb, former chairman and global CEO of GroupM, and VEIL Board member. “A business of our scale and importance deserves the best technology available to solve a problem, and in my view, watermarking is the only way forward.”

The PSG will work closely and collaboratively with an Expert Advisory Group (EAG), comprising a cross-section of senior industry marketers to test and refine key hypotheses and explore perspectives and motivations.

The EAG comprises of Alan Young (Zixi); Benjamin Vandegrift (VAB); Bill Ekstrand (Horizon Media); Brian West (NBCU); Cintia Gabilan (IAB); Deborah Murray (GroupM); Frank Friedman (Scripps); Helen Katz (Publicis); Jeff Ellin (FreeWheel);Jodie McAfee; Joe Winograd (Verance); Larry Allen (Comcast Advertising); Mari Tangredi (Cadent); Maureen Bosetti (IPG Mediabrands); Nada Bradbury (AD-ID); Tom Hicks (Paramount); Tom Sly (Scripps); Vinny Rinaldi (Hersheys); and more, CIMM reported