ChyronHego to Bring Graphics to the University of Miami

MELVILLE — The University of Miami will furnish its on-campus Broadcast Center with ChyronHego’s end-to-end BlueNet graphics production workflow.



ChyronHego’s Lyric PROgraphics creation software, high-performance Mosaic rendering engine, CAMIO graphics asset management server and Shout social media software will provide future journalists and media professionals access to the industry’s most advanced equipment and tools for news graphics creation and delivery.



“ChyronHego fully supports the real-life educational initiatives of institutions such as the University of Miami School of Communication by offering flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use graphics workflow solutions,” said Kathy Power, SVP of worldwide sales at ChyronHego.



The UM School of Communication houses two digital television studios and control rooms where ChyronHego technology will be used to teach video production and broadcast journalism courses, and in the student production of a variety of programming for UMTV, the University of Miami’s campus television station.