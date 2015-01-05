ChyronHego Powers Graphics for Time Warner Cable Sports 4K Test Broadcasts

MELVILLE, N.Y. — ChyronHego announced that its Mosaic XL and Lyric PRO graphics solutions were among the technologies chosen by Time Warner Cable Sports and IMS Productions for two recent proof-of-concept tests of ultra-high-definition broadcasting in 4K. The first was a broadcast of the California Interscholastic Federation high school Division I football championship game on Dec. 19 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. That test was followed up on Dec. 23, by a 4K broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Although the 4K broadcasts facilitated by Time Warner Cable Sports were closed tests, both games were also produced and televised in high-definition on Time Warner Cable SportsNet.



&S220;The tests were highly successful and gave us valuable insight into the unique characteristics and requirements of UHDTV/4K video formats and their impact on production and distribution systems,&S221; said Robby Greene, president of IMS Productions.



For seamless creation and playout of all game graphics, IMS Productions used a customized, single-channel version of the Mosaic XL graphics platform running ChyronHego&S217;s Lyric PRO graphics creation software. Both games were shot with Sony F55 cameras, with replays provided by four Evertz DreamCatcher replay systems and signal routing/switching provided by Evertz and Sony equipment. IMS Productions provided the production truck and systems integration.





(See details of these trials in the Jan. 21 issue of TV Technology.)