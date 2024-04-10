Chyron To Show Latest News Graphics Developments at NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron will feature news graphics at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

In addition to showcasing the Chyron PRIME platform for live production and the CAMIO MOS-driven newsroom graphics integration system, the company will highlight complete Chyron news graphics workflows, whether on-prem, hybrid or cloud-enabled, incorporating PRIME and CAMIO, as well as AXIS, Chyron Weather, PRIME Video Walls and VSAR (virtual sets), it said.

"Both PRIME and CAMIO have undergone rapid development in the past few years, and we look forward to demonstrating the power of these solutions at the NAB Show," said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron.

Chyron's PRIME platform allows users to create and animate CG graphics, video walls, touchscreen graphics and branding elements from a single system. Key updates in PRIME 4.7, 4.8 and 4.9 releases over the past year will be evident in Chyron's demo of the upcoming release of PRIME 4.10 at the 2024 NAB Show, the company said.

For PRIME, Chyron will showcase a playout workflow that further simplifies operation while enabling greater control over the types of data displayed in live-to-air graphics. Dynamic data functionality allows playout operators to control the display of real-time data in a graphic and to specify the data source and control actions that the data will trigger. The platform now allows designers to configure PRIME control panels to expose specific parameters, it said.

Similar control is extended to journalists in the newsroom using the CAMIO LUCI interface to fulfill graphics templates. If the designer builds access into the control panels, the journalist fulfilling graphics templates within their newsroom system client interface can use dynamic data controls to select the data source that will populate the graphic that goes to air as well as adding text or images or selecting other parameters to control the appearance or behavior of the graphics, it said.

CAMIO also allows users to drive virtual sets, video walls and weather from the news rundown along with CG graphics. Driving all this visual storytelling via the newsroom computer systems (NRCS) rundown delivers a highly efficient overall workflow. Notably, the most recent CAMIO release is qualified for use with the latest versions of all major NRCS, it said.

Show attendees will also get a preview of PRIME 5.0, the graphics platform's next major release. Running in beta, the preview will give potential users the opportunity to evaluate ongoing development and provide feedback based on their requirements, the company said.

While PRIME has long offered Adobe Photoshop and After Effects imports that can be edited within PRIME, PRIME 5.0 will allow designers even greater ease of import and more editing control within PRIME. Because PRIME 5.0 also will support a ProRes output, without the need for conversion, designers can both save time and eliminate the expense of storing multiple versions in multiple formats, it said.

See Chyron at NAB Show booth SL2238.