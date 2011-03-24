Chyron rolls out channel partner program

Chyron last week launched its Chyron Channel Partnership Program, a new initiative designed to provide systems integrators and manufacturer representatives in the United States and Canada with product and solution information.

Partners will gain better access to Chyron training resources and engineering staff as they explore and identify the best solutions for their customers' needs.

The Chyron Channel Partnership Program not only offers integrators and manufacturer reps greater access to product information, but also provides them with assistance in meeting customer requests for Chyron systems and in interfacing those systems smoothly with other key broadcast equipment.

See Chyron at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1520.